GAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The multiagency Buffalo Reef Task Force has made several advances in it’s research and is continuing work to protect the area.

Over the past 100 years historic copper mine tailings from the Wolverine and Mohawk mines, called stamp sands, were deposited at a milling site along Lake Superior in Gay. The stamp sands have been moved by winds and waves south down the shoreline about 5 miles. The movement has inundated natural sand beach areas and threatens to cover spawning habitat and recruitment areas that are important to whitefish and lake trout associated with Buffalo Reef at Grand Traverse Bay.

The north-south dividing line for the stamp sands migration is the mouth of the Traverse River. Crews have worked over the past few years to excavate and move stamp sands back from Lake Superior to limit movement farther south. Powerful fall and winter storms historically aid the movement of the sands which further threatens the reef.

A map shows the location of Buffalo Reef along the eastern side of the Keweenaw Peninsula in northern Michigan. Photo credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy recently hired a contractor to keep the harbor near Buffalo Reef clear during fall and winter storm events,” said task force member Stephanie Swart, Lake Superior coordinator for EGLE. “The first movement of stamp sands took place in mid-November. Last year, this work was funded by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. The current contract will remain in place through the end of February 2022.”

One storm in the fall disrupted lake trout egg studies on the reef. The storm washed plastic egg-trap cylinders to shore.

“These cylinders are a component of egg traps put on Buffalo Reef by biologists from the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Geological Survey,” said Mike Lowe, a fisheries biologist with the USGS. “The egg traps were placed on the eastern hump of Buffalo Reef during the last week of October with the purpose of collecting fertilized eggs from spawning lake trout. Unfortunately, a major storm in the following days destroyed most of the egg traps and released the cylinders in the water. Biologists have been walking the beaches north and south of the harbor entrance during subsequent research trips and have collected some of the cylinders.”

Egg-trap cylinders like these have been washing up along the Lake Superior shoreline after a strong fall storm disrupted lake trout traps. Photo credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone who finds a cylinder should call Bill Mattes, Great Lakes section leader for GLIFWC, at 715-682-6619, ext. 2120 or email bmattes@glifwc.org.

A press release from the Department of Natural Resources gives more details on the research:

Meanwhile, Lowe is leading research on various aspects of the reef and stamp sands problem as the Buffalo Reef Task Force continues its work to create the Long-Term Adaptive Management Plan for the reef, which should be available for public review in late spring 2022. Among the ongoing reef and stamp sand studies, researchers are working to determine exactly where lake trout and lake whitefish spawn and whether those areas are affected by stamp sands. To do this, scientists are using acoustic telemetry to identify where both species are spawning relative to migrating stamp sands and forecast changes in the extent of both under various alternatives. Since summer 2019, 100 acoustic telemetry tags have been attached to fish, with 118 acoustic telemetry receivers deployed to record their movements. Spawning-condition fish have been collected each year. Acoustic telemetry has narrowed the search for the most likely spawning areas. Egg traps have confirmed the presence of fertilized lake trout embryos on the reef.

A map shows data collected from recent telemetry studies showing the breeding areas for tagged lake trout associated with Buffalo Reef. Photo credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Researchers are also working to find out whether the early life stage of either fish species is potentially affected by stamp sands. Laboratory experiments are being conducted on early stages of lake trout and lake whitefish with varying concentrations of stamp sands. Each day, fertilization and hatching success are monitored. Once the embryos have hatched, researchers are assessing their relative condition, swimming capacity and ability to capture prey. Test results have shown lake trout fertilization success is impaired and lake whitefish hatching success is compromised. In addition, lake whitefish larvae may lack energetic capacity for sustained swimming. “The key takeaway is that adult fish are still spawning at Buffalo Reef,” Mattes said. Researchers are also comparing juvenile lake whitefish abundance, age, growth and nursery habitat components across multiple spawning reefs in the region, including Grand Traverse Bay where the reef is located and Little Traverse Bay, both in Houghton County, Bette Grise and Great Sand Bay in Keweenaw County and Big Bay in Marquette County.

A map shows data collected from recent telemetry studies showing the tracked lake whitefish associated with Buffalo Reef. Photo credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Efforts are also continuing to better understand what the current distribution of stamp sands is on the reef. This is a critical component to understanding the fish production potential of Buffalo Reef. The reef and the stamp sands areas were mapped in August 2021 using multibeam echosounders and a towed camera system. Visual and laboratory analysis of the percentage of stamp sands is being studied. “Imaging software will be able to discriminate between stamp and native sands,” Peter Esselman, a fisheries biologist with the USGS, said. “The differences can be distinguished visually with native sands being small, rounded and mostly light-colored, compared with stamp sands which are large, angular and dark.” Mapping the percentage of stamp sand with images and physical samples is planned for 2022. Another project seeks to quantify the water and sediment chemistry found between reef boulders where lake trout and lake whitefish are, and are not, spawning. Samples will be collected with a heavy-duty pump and autonomous water sampling equipment.

This aerial photo from 2019 shows the stamp sands packed along the Lake Superior shoreline, south of the community of Gay. The smokestack in the image shows where the Mohawk Mill was located in Gay.