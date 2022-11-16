WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The Michigan DNR has announced that Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic beyond the originally planned reopening date due to construction supply delays. Ongoing work affects ORV travel on the AE ORV Route between Dickinson County Road 573 and the Norway ORV Trail.

The segment of trail will now remain closed until January 13, 2023. The road is closed as the state works to replace a bridge over Black Creek. Work on the project originally began in October and was originally estimated to reopen on December 24, 2022.

ORIGINAL: A project to replace a bridge over Black Creek in Dickinson County will keep part of an ORV and snowmobile trail closed until December 24, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will be closed to all motorized traffic over the course of the project, which began in October.

The project affects the AE ORV Route running between Dickinson County Road 573 and the Norway ORV Trail, and will impact snowmobilers as Michigan’s snowmobile season is set to begin on December 1. The route being closed was originally intended to serve as a reroute of Snowmobile Trail No. 2 as another project is underway to fix a bridge over the Sturgeon River.

In the meantime, the DNR says Trail No. 115 can be used as an alternate route for snowmobile traffic traveling on Trail No. 2. You can find a full map of Michigan’s designated snowmobile trails here.

You can find a full list of trail closures in Michigan here.