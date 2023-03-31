UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks and Recreation Division has announced that Michigan’s snowmobile trailing grooming season has been extended through Sunday, April 2, under certain conditions.

Grooming contracts with local snowmobile clubs are in effect each winter from December 1 through March 31.The DNR notified trail grant sponsors on Thursday that the snowmobile trail grooming contract season will be extended through the weekend in area with trails covered with snow sufficient for snowmobiling.

Parameters to be met by grant sponsors to continue grooming over the weekend include:

There is enough snow on the ground to groom.

The club is fully insured.

The club has adequate unused grooming funds remaining in its 2022-2023 snowmobile grant.

The club has landowner permissions that extend into April 2023.

“In some parts of the state, trails are covered with snow sufficient for snowmobiling and grooming,” said Tim Novak, DNR state trails coordinator. “This extension will allow for another weekend of snowmobiling in some places.”

Snowmobilers should check with local clubs where they plan to ride, or the club’s social media pages, to confirm whether grooming will be taking place in specific areas.

Snowfall forecasted for the Upper Peninsula may also impact whether trails will be groomed in some places. If the storm arrives as predicted, the DNR writes that trails will be groomed in Marquette County up to Big Bay and in some other areas.

Grant sponsors were also notified that more money for grooming will not be added to grants as contract amendments. Clubs were asked to consult surrounding clubs to see if their trail sections have sufficient snow on the ground and whether they also plan to continue grooming throughout the weekend.

Find out more about snowmobiling in Michigan, including where to ride, safety tips and more.