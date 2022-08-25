ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Hikers with an intermediate-level of backpacking skill are invited to register for a three-day hike with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The DNR describes the Porcupine Mountains as, “a true wilderness, with more unforgiving terrain than most Michiganders are used to handling.”

The three day hike will travel through the park, past Government Peak and Lake of the Clouds overlook for a 19.6 mile journey.

Instructors will assist hikers with everything from getting your gear together, to improved food planning and handling. They will also cover resource conservation, how to navigate through backcountry terrain, how to manage your gear, along with in-depth “Leave No Trace” practices and wilderness first-aid skills.

Registered hikers will be required to attend a Zoom meeting on Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

The class is for those who are at least 16-years-old. The cost is $105 per person. Only 16 spots are available for this class.

To register, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.