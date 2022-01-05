MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is working to update the state’s wolf management plan, one component of the update is considering public feedback.

Anyone can submit feedback through an online survey through January 31. The current plan was created in 2008 and updated in 2015. It used public input to identify important issues and assess public attitudes toward wolves and their management, and by reviewing the biological and social science relevant to wolf management.

The plan in 2015 included these four principal goals, maintain a viable wolf population; facilitate wolf-related benefits; minimize wolf-related conflicts and conduct science-based and socially acceptable management of wolves. The 2015 plan will be used to inform the updated plan.

The 2022 plan will also include recent scientific literature and new information regarding wolves in Michigan.

“As we work to update the 2015 wolf management plan, it’s important that we gather feedback from the public about how we can improve the plan to protect the long-term health of wolves while also meeting the needs of local communities,” said Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist.

In the mid-1970s, Michigan’s gray wolf population was nearly eliminated due to persecution and active predator control programs in the early 20th century. Now, Michigan’s wolf population is close to 700 individuals in the Upper Peninsula. Gray wolves were removed from the federal endangered species list in early 2021 but the decision is currently being challenged in court.

Anyone interested in taking the survey needs to complete it by January 31. The link to the survey and more information about wolves can be found on the DNR’s website.