DNR seeks public input on Lake Superior and its tributaries; survey open through May 31

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan anglers can play a role in fisheries management by participating in the Lake Superior Management Plan survey.

Information gathered in the survey will be used along with biological data to develop a 10-year management plan for Lake Superior and its tributaries. The DNR is seeking public perspective about recent fishing activity and opinions regarding fisheries management.

“Many opinions from anglers are readily conveyed to the department at citizen advisory committee meetings and other public meetings; however, not everyone attends those meetings,” said Patrick Hanchin, the DNR’s Lake Superior basin coordinator. “Broad survey participation from the diversity of anglers on Lake Superior and its tributaries will ensure that the DNR considers the opinions of all anglers in a management plan for Lake Superior.”

10 to 15 minutes is needed to complete the survey and answers are strictly confidential. Some questions are asked separately in regard to Lake Superior proper or tributaries to Lake Superior, as fisheries management and regulations occasionally differ between the two. This survey will not be the only opportunity for public input on the management plan. The DNR says they will offer different ways for the public, angling groups and citizen advisory committees to stay involved.

The Lake Superior Management Plan survey will be open to the public until May 31.

To learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries, visit our fisheries resource management webpage.