HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A state scenic site is planned at Douglass Houghton Falls and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced a public meeting to present those plans.

The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the auditorium of Lake Linden-Hubbell High School.

DNR staff and U.P. Engineers & Architects, Inc. representatives will present designs for the site and offer an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

“Douglass Houghton Falls is a natural gem in Michigan’s Copper Country, and it’s a place we want to ensure more people can discover and enjoy,” said DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson. “It’s a special site with great significance locally and regionally, too, so it is key that the public has the opportunity to share their input as plans move forward.”

The DNR purchased the 115-acre site from a private landowner in 2018 using grant money for the price of $300,000.

The DNR Parks and Recreation Division was awarded a second Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant of $300,000 in 2022. The division also allocated $300,000 in 2023 Parks Capital Outlay funds.

The plans include a parking area, vault toilet, information kiosk, pedestrian path, pedestrian bridge, an observation deck or decks, and safety fencing. A veterans memorial will also be erected at the site.