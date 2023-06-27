UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Lyme Great Lakes Timberlands are set to host two tours of Michigamme Highlands property this July to share details on a working forest conservation easement between the two groups.

The project, consisting of land currently owned by Lyme Great Lakes Timberlands, is made up of 73,000 acres that includes the summit of Mt. Arvon in Baraga County, as well as 37 miles of rivers, 220 miles of perennial streams, 96 lakes and ponds, more than 13,600 acres of wetlands, and habitat for many species. The full area includes portions of Baraga, Iron and Marquette counties.

The proposed conservation project would give the DNR conservation easement rights on behalf of Michigan’s residents while the land remains privately owned by Lyme. The DNR says the rights would ensure that the property is sustainably managed as a working forest while protecting wildlife habitat, preventing development or subdivision of the property, and ensuring public recreational access forever.

The public and interested stakeholders are welcome to reserve a spot on the following tours of the area next month:

Monday, July 10 – The tour will begin at 12:45 p.m. Eastern. Attendees will meet at the Lyme Great Lakes Timberlands Office, located at 15800 Mead Road in L’Anse.

Tuesday, July 11 – The tour will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern. Attendees will meet at Koski Corners Park and Ride, located at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and M-95 in Champion.

Transportation for the property tours will be provided, but seating is limited.

To ensure a seat on the tour, you are asked to RSVP to MichigammeHighlands@lymegreatlakes.com by Thursday, July 6.

The informational sessions and property tours will last approximately three hours.

You can read more about the Michigamme Highlands project here.