NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that registration has opened for its ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman‘ winter weekend event in early 2023, as well as other smaller ‘Beyond BOW’ activities.

The winter weekend event will take place from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26, 2023. The program is designed for woman age 18 and up to have an opportunity to improve their skill in outdoor activities in a relaxed and noncompetitive environment.

The program is sponsored by the DNR and offers instruction in two dozen types of indoor and outdoor activities. The DNR says instructors at the event offer basci and advanced teaching depending on each attendee’s individual ability.

Activities include cross-country skiing, archery, winter camping and shelter building, ice fishing, fly tying, winter biking, wilderness first aid, wood burning, snowshoeing as well as new features like wild game preserving and canning. There are also evening programs during the weekend event.

The winter weekend costs $275, which is a registration fee that includes all food, lodging, and most equipment and supplies, except as noted in the registration materials. Scholarships are also available on a limited basis.

Participants in the event spend the weekend at Bay Cliff Health Camp, located on Lake Superior about 30 miles north of Marquette near Big Bay. Attendees are housed in a dorm-style facility, which includes a sauna and hiking trails with access to forests and Lake Superior.

You can find registration information for the event here.

Additionally, registration is also open for the following Becoming an Outdoors-Woman events:

Do-it-yourself backcountry meals – Monday, January 9 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in Marquette:

There’s nothing wrong with classic backcountry freeze-dried meals but have you ever considered making your own meals from items at the grocery store? In this class you can expect to enjoy at least six homemade backcountry meals using a variety of ingredients (a few freeze-dried, too). Expect this to be a hands-on class and to go home with recipes to use in the future.

You can find registration information for this event here.

Evening snowshoe hike – Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.:

Have you always wanted to go snowshoeing in the evening? Well, here’s your chance! Participants will meet at a trailhead about five miles outside of Marquette (must have a Recreation Passport or Michigan Day Pass to park). We will snowshoe two-three miles before returning to our vehicles.

You can find registration information for this event here.

Evening snowshoe hike – Tuesday, March 7 at 5:45 p.m.:

An additional evening snowshoe hike will be offered at this date and time.

You can find registration information for this event here.

BOW and the Fresh Coast Film Festival – Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette:

We’ll be showing a variety of films celebrating women in the outdoors. These are all films from prior years of Marquette’s annual Fresh Coast Film Festival. We will have popcorn available. Bring your own (non-alcoholic) beverage. Registration is not required for this event. However, the capacity at the venue is 125, doors open at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Payment and registration materials should be sent to the address on the registration paperwork in Newberry.

For more information on the winter BOW program, contact BOW coordinator Michelle Zellar at 517-582-3854, or by e-mail at DNRBOW@michigan.gov. To keep up with the latest on BOW, sign-up for email notifications at Michigan.gov/BOW. You can also follow BOW on Facebook or Instagram.