MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Winter in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan means plenty of snow. While it does slow things down, the part of the country rarely comes to a stop when the inches start to pile up.

According to the National Weather Service, snow totals for Wednesday day totaled close to two feet in parts of Marquette County. By the time clouds moved out on Friday morning, the total snow was observed over 24 inches. Strong winds caused drifts higher in some places. We observed drifts approximately 3 feet high in Negaunee.

The National Weather Service provided snow totals from Wednesday.

Dozens of schools were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, but by Friday morning, cars and buses were rolling again.

Main roads like US-41 have pavement cleared down to the pavement, but the Michigan Department of Transportation and other local road crews continue clearing and treating other routes. You can check road conditions and look for incidents before you leave home through MDOT’s traffic cameras.

The video above shows what a drive from Negaunee to Marquette Township looked like on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police also have some helpful winter driving reminders.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Admistration has put together resources for preparing yourself and your vehicle for winter driving emergencies.

The snow has stopped for now, but colder weather moves in for the weekend. Find the full forecast anytime here.