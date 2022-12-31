MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department and Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) issued reminders this week that trail users, by law, are required to keep dogs on leashes in public areas.

Police ask that you please be courteous to other users by following the law and also controlling your dog every time you encounter others.

In a Facebook post from the NTN, it says in part:

“We are not sure how many ways this can be said but we need dog owners to start being courteous to other users by following the law and also controlling your dog every time you encounter others and only going on designated trails. The trails are groomed for the people, not the dogs. Lets all make sure dogs can continue to have a place to recreate with their people. Skijor setups are available at Forestville if you don’t have your own but longer bungee leashes also work well when skiing, biking, or running with your dog.”

“Thank you for supporting trails and making sure everyone has a good trail experience.”