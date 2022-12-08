GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced details on Thursday that a trail reroute agreement has been reached in Gogebic County to allow a snowmobile trail to remain open.

Snowmobile Trail UP 2 access was closed earlier this year when Snow River Mountain Resort (formerly Big Snow Resorts aka Indianhead and Blackjack) announced the resort would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on resort property.

The closure of the trail, which is managed by the DNR and the Gogebic Range Trail Authority, obscured access between Ironwood and Wakefield

A week’s long effort to develop a reroute resulted in an agreement this week.

“This is great news for snowmobiling and the communities that rely on its economic lifeblood in the western Upper Peninsula,” said Ron Yesney, U.P. trails coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division. “We will continue to work on establishing this route in concert with our numerous partners involved in this effort.”

The DNR reports that private landowners Cory and Sandra Leuzzo, granted permission for the trail to be rerouted over their property. Also assisting the efforts with the DNR and Gogebic Range Trail Authority are the city of Wakefield, Bessemer Township and the Gogebic County Road Commission.

The reroute will be located south of U.S. Highway 2 and connect Ramsay with Wakefield. The trail will also use a portion of Old U.S. Highway 2.

“The city of Wakefield and Bessemer Township both retained the right to cancel their permits for the trail reroute with 14-days-notice,” Yesney said. “The trail permissions will stay in place as long as the trail remains safe and conflicts between motorists and snowmobiles along Old U.S. 2 and Cemetery Road do not occur.”

To find out the latest information on DNR closures to trails, boating access sites and other amenities, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.