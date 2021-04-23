GreenUP: Earth Day 2021

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Join Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme, Melissa Vennix and the rest of the news team to see how different people and organizations are helping to protect this beautiful place we call home.

GreenUP features the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy’s Dead River Community Forest Project, the Michigan DNR gives helpful tips on keeping the trails clean, a collaboration to keep those trails maintained, an effort at Michigan Technological University for their campus to go green and learn about a different form of composting.

The show is also a call out to the viewers to make a donation to U.P. Land Conservancy. You can text DRCF to 44-321 to do so right now.