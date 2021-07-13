Invasive ‘TP Flower’ blooming at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The title of the post was humorous, but the message behind it was more serious. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore took a more gentle approach to addressing the issue of littering, and specifically toilet paper.

The post reads as follows:

“Disturbing Increase in the 100% Preventable Invasive TP Flower!

Varieties of the toilet paper flower are often found in home crafting projects, but a pathogen rich variety is being found in alarming numbers in national parks and open spaces across the country: in parking lots, on trails, and where everyone can see and step!

Luckily, this invasive is 100% preventable with the use of a simple plastic bag! Anyone can do it. Immediately after “pollination,” place the offending TP flower in a plastic bag and seal. When in doubt, ask a ranger how to simply and effectively put an end to this toxic invasive!“

With nearly 1,000 reactions and dozen of shares on Facebook in less than 24 hours, the message seems to popular. Hopefully visitors remember to follow the instructions and keep this ‘invasive flower’ out of the area.