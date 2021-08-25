Isle Royale fire continues to burn after two weeks

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Work continued Wednesday on the approximately 200-acre Horne Fire on Isle Royale National Park. The fire started on August 10 near the Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail. The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike.

The park is not closed, but certain areas of the island are off limits while the fire burns. The health and safety of employees and visitors is the focus of the National Park Service. Closed areas are signed and monitored to ensure compliance. The following closures are in place until further notice:

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction

Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and the Tobin Harbor Trail (the 1/2-mile trail section of the Mount Franklin Trail between the Tobin Harbor Trail and Rock Harbor Trail will remain open as conditions allow)

Duncan Bay Campground and Dock

Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail

Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock

Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)

Hidden Lake Dock

Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise

Merritt Lane Campground and Dock

Stoll Trail and Scoville Point

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas if directed by fire personnel

View from fixed wing “Air Attack” plane of Horne Fire. Credit: National Park Service

SEAT- Single Engine Air Tanker takes off to monitor the Horne Fire. Credit: National Park Service

SEAT – Single Engine Air Tankers were used to investigate the extent of the fire and dump water on the western end of the fire. Credit: National Park Service

Through the night the Horne Fire could be seen on Isle Royale’s northeast end. Credit: National Park Service

The Horne Fire began in a boreal forest on the northeast end of Isle Royale. Credit: National Park Service

The Horne Fire began in a boreal forest on the northeast end of Isle Royale. Credit: National Park Service

The Horne Fire began burning in Mid-August 2021. Credit, National Park Service

Employees from the National Park Service, Hiawatha National Forest, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have responded to the fire. Aside from an outhouse, no other structures have been affected by the fire which is now 15% contained.

Most of Isle Royale National Park remains open to visitors. Campgrounds in the Rock Harbor, Three Mile, and Daisy Farm areas are seeing some crowding because of visitors relocating from closed areas.

Drought conditions and elevated fire dangers mean lighting and maintaining wood fires are off-limits. Charcoal fires are only allowed in grills at Rock Harbor, Windigo, and Mott Island. Self-contained gas, propane, alcohol, and twig stoves are allowed.

You can monitor the Current Conditions information on the park website if you are planning a trip.