HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Ten years of in-depth planning has come together with the release of the National Park Service’s (NPS) Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Isle Royale National Park Cultural Resource Management Plan/Environmental Assessment (CRMP/EA).

According to the NPS, the plan provides a long-term comprehensive strategy for managing the non-wilderness cultural resources of the park. The final Plan and FONSI are available at here.

Presented with three alternatives from the CRMP/EA, the NPS selected Alternative B as the proposed action.

“We are excited to move forward with robust partnerships to implement high priority projects to preserve cultural resources and benefit future generations of park visitors,” commented Park Superintendent, Denice Swanke.

Elements of the Plan include the following: