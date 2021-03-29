Isle Royale National Park will open most campgrounds, trails and docks on April 16

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – On April 16, some campgrounds, trails docks and anchorages at Isle Royale National Park will begin to open.

The Minong trail, North Desor campground and Little Todd campground will not be opening at this time. On April 19, the National Park Service (NPS) Houghton Visitor Center will re-open to the public.

Boater overnight camping and anchoring permits can be issued by phone, email or in person from the Houghton Visitor Center. Backcountry camping permits for seaplane and concession ferry passengers can be issued on the island upon arrival at Rock Harbor or Windigo. Passengers on Ranger III will be able to get camping permits onboard while traveling to the park. Visitors should pay entrance fees in advance online.

This summer, sharing of camping shelters with other parties is not recommended due to COVID-19. COVID-19 Backpacking at Isle Royale FAQ and in the Greenstone newspaper contain guidance for finding a campsite. Call 906-482-0984 or email isro_parkinfo@nps.gov for more information.

The temporary closure of the Minong Trail remains in effect until June 15, 2021, to assess trail and campground conditions and repair damaged areas. The closure includes:

Minong Trail from the Hatchet Lake junction to the East Huginnin Trail junction,

North Desor Campground,

Little Todd Harbor Campground is closed to backpackers. The campground is open to paddlers accessing it from Lake Superior.

The NPS implemented a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors to protect the health of those who live, work and visit national parks, in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing.

Face masks are now required in all Isle Royale park buildings and facilities, onboard transportation services and at the Rock Harbor Lodge. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when social distancing cannot be maintained, including docks, campgrounds and ferry terminals in Houghton and on the island. You can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs in the park.

The NPS continues to work with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions are subject to change, so visitors should check the park website and social media for details on operations and changes before visiting.