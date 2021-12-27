MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Each year the Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages everyone to get outdoors and join the national First Day Hikes program hosted by America’s State Parks.

The DNR says you can hike, cross-country ski, snowshoe, ride (horse or bike and add your miles to the collective goal of 2,022 miles hiked. If you want to be reminded of the event, RSVP for the event online. After hiking, log your miles so they can be added to the tally.

The DNR also has a list of winter activities and events on their website.