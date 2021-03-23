Marquette Adventures Guide Service is ready for the summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette is home to many outdoor scenes and activities. The Marquette Adventures Guide Service’s goal is to bring you face to face with these sites.

Mike Koziara, owner of Marquette Adventures Guide Service, goal is to teach and guide families through the Marquette outdoors.

“A lot of folks don’t see what Marquette has to offer.” Mike said, “We find a lot of joy in getting people on the water, getting young kids there first catch. And just showing them something that they wouldn’t see otherwise.”

The Guide Service offers: night-time superior sodalight rock hunts, educational waterfall eco tours, water fall family fishing, half-day shore fishing for small mouth, pike, and walleye, half-day guided trout fishing, and full-day river fishing tours.

Booking for summer tours have started now.

We’ll have the full story on our 6 p.m. show Tuesday night.