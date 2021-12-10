ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff will be at the Little Bear East Arena, 275 Marquette St. in St. Ignace, on December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to talk Michigan bear management.

Anyone interested in learning about the quota and regulation recommendations for the 2023-24 bear hunting seasons, preliminary 2021 registered harvest, population estimates, research and season updates, and trend indicators for each bear management unit is welcome to attend.

DNR Wildlife Division staff members will be available after the meeting to answer additional questions. Masks are recommended for the event.