MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As hunters head out to the woods for firearms season, the Department of Natural (DNR) resources is celebrating the launch of its online registration system.

“It really is simple. Most people, once I walk them through it say, oh that was really easy. I can do that,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell. He continued, “When you do the mandatory registration, we’re asking very basic questions. There are roughly 8-10 questions. What county? What deer management unit? Was it a buck or a doe? How many points are on the right side and left side? were any of the antler’s broken?”

Answering a few questions helps the DNR learn more about the deer population.

“That’s really important if we were to discover disease in Michigan. We want to know where did the disease come from, and how many deer are in the area. This mandatory registration gives us that real-time data that we just didn’t have before,” added Roell.

If you are concerned with disease or some kind of injury with your deer, you can still go to your local DNR office.

“We are here to look at that deer and make sure it’s safe for human consumption. If you’d like to get your deer tested for chronic wasting disease, we can help you with that process. We can save some money by pulling the lymph nodes here for you,” said Roell

They’ve also expanded hours to help answer your questions.

“We are open, even on the weekends. That is a change from last year. We are here to help you walk through the mandatory registration process,” continued Roell.

To make the process easier, the DNR says pay attention to your tag.

“The big thing you want to get is the tag that’s on your deer has an individual number. So it’s not your driver’s license anymore. Write down that number. If you put the tag on the antler, make sure you write down the number before you squish it around the antler. It makes it hard to get that number,” said Roell.

The state website shows county by county how many deer are harvested. Outside of the county and county, the DNR says your information is secure.

“That location data is not accessible by the public. That is held within the DNR and is protected by law. We won’t be giving that information out on where you hunt. We don’t need the exact location where your blind is. I always tell folks, if you’re within a mile, that’s fine.

There is certain information, they also won’t ask you for.

“It’s not going to give out your hunting location. We don’t need to know what kind of weapon. I’ve heard rumors of what caliber rifle did you use? None of that is collected. The most it’s going to ask you is was it a rifle, a bow or a pistol.”

Here are the UP totals according to the DNR for Day 1.