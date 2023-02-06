UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan residents and out-of-staters will have the chance to enjoy Michigan’s thousands of miles of Department of Natural Resources-designated snowmobile trails, public roads, and public lands where authorized this coming weekend.

On February 11-12, anyone in Michigan can enjoy snowmobiling without purchasing a snowmobile trail permit and registration. In total, over 6,000 miles of trails, roads, and land will be available for use. You can find an interactive map of DNR-designated trails here.

While the requirements for permits and registration is waived, all other snowmobile rules and regulations remain in effect. Recreation Passports are still required where applicable.

You can read more about the Free Snowmobiling Weekend here.

