MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials is warning snowmobile riders about the dangers ofwater hazards along some state trails.

“There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet at all,” said Peter Costa, eastern Upper Peninsula trail specialist for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “Most areas still have good riding, but there are spots riders need to be careful and aware of.”

The DNR suggests checking with websites or social media pages generated by local snowmobile trail clubs can be a great source of local information on trail conditions.

Another place to check would be the DNR’s trail reports page.

Over the next few days, unseasonably warm temperatures are forecasted for much of the Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula.

The DNR is also reminding snowmobilers of ways to safely “ride right” along the state’s more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails:

Ride at a safe speed.

Ride sober.

Ride on the right.

Ride within your abilities.

Watch out, and move over, for trail groomers.

Find out more about snowmobiling at the DNR’s snowmobiling and DNR closures webpages.