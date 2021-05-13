Michigan DNR warns of high fire danger this weekend

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Whether you plan to get in some early-season camping, hit the trail on an ORV or clean up dead wood around your property, keep in mind that fire danger is high in many parts of Michigan this weekend.

“Even though the landscape is green, our forests and grasses are very dry,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Forest Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “A fire can escape and move quickly due to the dry air and dry fuels.” Fuels includes things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches.

If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.

If you plan to burn yard debris, first check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit or with your local municipality to ensure burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.

If you plan to use an ORV, power tools or other machinery, be careful to keep sparks from igniting leaves or grass. A hot muffler or engine also can touch off a fire.

Check out more fire safety tips.