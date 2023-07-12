MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A popular destination for visitors of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will undergo a temporary closure later this month. The Miners Falls trail and parking area will be closed to allow for improvements to the roadway.

According to the National Park Service, the temporary closure begins on Monday, July 17 and lasts through Friday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Access to Miners Falls Road, parking area, the trail and falls itself will be impacted during these times. The closure will not impact access to Miners Castle or Miners Beach.

Dump trucks will be present in the area as crews spread gravel on Miners Falls Road. The end goal is to provide a better driving experience to visitors.

Updates and other park updates are available