Munising artist contributes to international ‘Game of Shrooms’

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, June 12, artists from all over the world will hide their creations as part of an ‘art-n-seek’ event. All of the art is mushroom themed. The only artist from the U.P. participating in the event is Shawn Huffman a.k.a. Shawn Wolfman.

Shawn lives in Munising, and has years of experience from tattoos to painting, and a variety of other mediums. This Saturday, some of his latest creations will be on display around town. He shared with us how he found out about the event.

This map from Game of Shrooms shows where artists around the world will be placing their creations. It won’t be the exact location of the art, but at least it lets you know where to start.

Artists have designed muhroom art on paintings, wood, clay, crochet, and pretty much any other type of art format you can think of. If you find one of the creations on Saturday, you get to keep it.

“It’s a once-a-year Easter egg hunt kind of thing where we create original pieces of art and hide them in cities or the woods somewhere. Then there’s a hashtag and URL on the back so you can let me know who found it.”

Huffman said it’s also a, “leave no trace” event. So if no one does find them, the artists will go back and grab them.

Huffman had some advice for upcoming artists who might want to participate in future events.