ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The 64th Annual National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Expo has been announced for Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

More than 100 vendors will be available for attendees.

“Schedule vacation time, book your motel or campground, and plan your flight or route to Escanaba for the biggest and best trapping event in North America from July 27 through July 29,” said Bob Steinmetz, NTA Director for the U.P. Trappers Association. “It will be three full days of non-stop entertainment and sharing with like-minded outdoor enthusiasts.”

The cast from the “Last Alaskans” and Marty Meierotto from the History Channel’s “Mountain Men”, who will be ready to chat with convention-goers will be on hand for the event.

There will be numerous demonstrations throughout the convention.

Roy Dahlgren, a trapper from Barker River who is also president of U.P. Trappers District 3, will also be a doing demonstration on winter bobcat trapping.

Admission to the NTA Convention and Outdoor Show is $10 for one day. A three-day pass for the entire event is $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Camping is available on the grounds. For further information, visit www.uptrappers.com/nta-convention or contact Roy Dahlgren, local event coordinator for the Trappers Association at trapperroy@outlook.com or (906) 399-1960.