NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron announced Monday that the city will establish a special advisory committee to evaluate the current state of Negaunee’s recreation trail systems. The committee will also assess any repairs or upgrades needed for the trails and will be able to suggest new trail systems.

Additionally, the seven-member committee will evaluate the economic impact of the city’s trails and suggest amenity improvements to draw in trail users to downtown Negaunee.

The committee will be made up of one person each from the following communities: mountain biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, ORV/snowmobiling, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Authority, a downtown Negaunee business owner, and one member at-large. Each member will be appointed by Heffron.

The committee will gather information used to provide feedback from each user group to improve the experience on the city’s trails, as well as to maintain the quality of each trail.

If you are interested in joining the committee, you can find the application here. You can also contact the City Utility Billing office at 906-475-7700 ext. 17. Applications will be accepted until July 10th.

Questions about the announcement can be directed to City Manager Nate Heffron at (906) 475-7700 ext. 11.