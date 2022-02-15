MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) – Along with the 2022 fishing license season, new sportfishing regulations take effect on April 1.

Fishing licenses go on sale March 1, 2022 and are valid through March 31, 2023. They can be purchased online with the option of auto renewal. Regulations for certain fish are also changing with the new license season.

The allowable total amount of round whitefish will increase to 10 additional fish in Lake Superior as part of the daily possession limit. For inland waters, a rainbow trout possession limit will take effect on some Type 3 and Type 4 streams and remain from March 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022.

Only single-pointed hooks measuring one-half inch or less from point to shank will be allowed on the Torch River from Crystal Beach Road Bridge to Lake Skegemog and the Rapid River up to Aarwood Road Bridge between May 1, 2022 and July 1, 2022. The regulation replaces the fishing closure in those areas and allows anglers to fish but maintain protection to the resource according to the DNR.

In Lake Michigan waters south of the southernmost pier at Grand Haven and in Lake Huron waters south of the southernmost pier of the Thunder Bay River, extending south to the mouth of the St. Clair River, underwater spearfishing opportunities are now available. To spearfish in these areas, anglers must possess the new underwater spearfishing license along with following monthly effort and harvest reporting requirements. The underwater spearfishing license is free unless a DNR Sportcard is needed, which is only available online.

On Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River the walleye size limit has been increased from 13 inches to 15 inches to match the statewide regulation.

All regulation changes will be in the 2022 fishing guide that will be available March 1. The DNR encourages anglers to periodically review the digital version of the fishing guide for regulation updates throughout the 2022 season.