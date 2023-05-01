UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – May is off to a slushy start in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as snow and rain continue to fall in many of our hometown communities on Monday. You can stay up to date with coverage of the ongoing storm on the Local 3 Weather Page.

Before a look at some photos, power outages are being reported around the U.P. You can monitor or report outages using the following links:

We posted to Local 3’s Facebook page on Monday morning asking you to share photos of how the spring snow is looking where you live. Here’s a look at some of the snow fall from around the U.P. from Local 3 viewers:

Skye Marie showed us a look at the ongoing snowfall in Kenton:

Jessica Saunders shared this snapshot from the snowfall in Iron River:

Danielle Putnam seized the opportunity for a late-season snowmobile ride, sharing this scenic look from South Range:

Linda Doscotch and Keith Swenor showed us these pretty looks at the snow collecting on trees:

Meanwhile, Sue Brown shows us a look from the perspective of a commuter’s worst nightmare:

Vicki Paquette-Schierschmidt shared this view of the snow collecting on the ground in Munising:

Have photos of your own to share? Check out the 906 Weather Watchers Facebook group.