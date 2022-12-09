BARAGA AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of 14 Recreation Passport grants on Friday. In total, $1,906,100 is being awarded for the projects across 13 counties, including two in the Upper Peninsula.

In Baraga County, the Village of L’Anse is receiving $150,000 towards hockey boards and glass at Meadowbrook Arena.

In Delta County, Ford River Township is receiving $83,600 to be used towards Ford River Township Park.

“Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources to improve state, local, and community parks,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan has always been a four-season recreation destination, and the enhancements made possible through Recreation Passport grants help ensure residents and visitors of all abilities can enjoy a rich variety of activities and experiences every day of the year.”

The projects receiving funding were chosen from a field of 35 applicants. A release from Governor Whitmer says that successful applicants were able to clearly demonstrate projects designed to broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

Michigan’s Recreation Passport grant program is funded from 10% of passport revenues. Since the Recreation Passport was instituted in 2010, the grant program has awarded over $16.5 million across the state.

The full list of recipients is as follows:

Applicant County Project Title Award Amount City of Croswell Sanilac County Riverbend Park Improvements

$150,000 City of Gladwin Gladwin County Trail of Two Cities Completion $150,000 City of Sandusky Sanilac County Diamond Trail Bathrooms and Drinking Fountian $150,000 City of Alpena Alpena County Mich-e-ke-wis Park Beach Volleyball Courts $150,000 Ford River Township Delta County Ford River Township Park $83,600 Village of L’Anse Baraga County Meadowbrook Arena – Hockey Boards & Glass $150,000 Lowell Charter Township Kent County Grand River Park Splashpad $150,000 City of Frankfort Benzie County City of Frankfort Bellows Park Development $150,000 City of Allegan Allegan County Rossman Park Improvements $112,000 Big Prairie Township Newaygo County New Welcome Center for Oxbow Park $150,000 City of Potterville Eaton County SUNSET HILLS PARK PROJECT $118,600 City of Romulus Wayne County Mary Ann Banks Park Social Equity & Universal Access Project $112,400 Weesaw Township Berrien County Weesaw Township Park Development $135,500 Casco Township St. Clair County Casco Township Belle River Park Picnic Pavilion $144,000

“Every resident who purchases the Recreation Passport is getting amazing value and access to outdoor recreation for themselves, while at the same time helping to improve public outdoor recreation statewide,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Ten percent of Recreation Passport sales goes to local communities via grants, supporting each community’s vision for what it can bring to residents. It’s about making outdoor recreation more accessible to more people. Whether birding with friends at a neighborhood park, playing with your kids in a new splashpad or enjoying a good book beneath the shade of park pavilion, having these places available is incredibly important.”

The application period for the next round of Recreation Passport grant funding opens in early 2023, with applications due April 1. You can read more about the program and application information here.