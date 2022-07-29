DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Families are invited to Lake Antoine at Dickinson County park on Saturday, August 13 for a free fishing event.

The day long event starts at 10 a.m. with a library program at the Wifi cafe. Starting at noon, pavilion #2 will have a 1,500 gallon mobile fishing pond filled by the Watersmeet Trout Hatchery. 150 rainbow trout ranging in size from 12-14 inches long will be ready to reel in.

This is the first year for the event put on by the Lake Antoine Park Partners (LAPP). This is one way they are working to engage more with youths in the area.

“While the toddler playground at the beach is very popular and the volleyball courts and basketball hoops are well used, people wanted even more,” said LAPP Vice President Doni-Mae B. Rauch. “It is why within the last couple years we started a program with Nancy deKoster and Dickinson County library to have a Saturday morning program at the Wifi Café we built on the northside of the park office, free Saturday evening movies for youth at dusk, and the Fall Fest of activities began.”

This event is designed for children age 5-12 with an adult to help them learn how to fish or, practice their fishing skills. Breitung Township Fire Department will fill the set up mobile pond.

Starting at noon a whistle will be blown to start the fishing period of 4 minutes for the first ten anglers.

“When the child catches a fish, the adult can remove it from the hook for it to be placed in a bag to be taken to their home or back to their campsite,” said Rauch, “The park has no fish cleaning facilities at the pavilion; going to the shore to clean them will not be allowed by administration.”

If a child catches a fish within their 4-minute time period, they can continue fishing until the whistle blows to end that session for poles to be returned. Groups of ten will fish until all 150 fish are caught.

“It may not take long for all fish to be caught, bagged and taken home,” said hatchery owner Dino Giannola. “We look forward to seeing folks in Iron Mountain come out for fishing fun.”