UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued a road closure warning for M-28 in Ewen on Thursday. It’s one of the latest closures and warnings across the Upper Peninsula after warm temperatures and rapid snow melt have created flooding situations.

According to MDOT, M-28 is closed at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River in Ewen. M-28 will be open to local traffic only between US-45 and M-64. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via US-2 and US-45, with the detour reversed for westbound traffic. There is no time provided for when the road will reopen.

In Delta County, both Directions of US-41 near the US-2 intersection of Rapid River are closed because of water over the roadway.

MDOT will continue to provide updates, or check MiDrive for closure information.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday that flooding conditions are changing rapidly and officials are monitoring the situation.

Iron River is seeing its share of flooding issues.

Iron River City officials say Allen Street is seeing some flooding. “Culverts and catch basins just can’t keep up with the high volumes of water!”

Third Street by Bachman Park in Iron River Third Street by Bachman Park in Iron River

In Forsyth Township of Marquette County, officials urge caution related to flooding of the East Branch of the Escanaba River through Saturday. They have seen the area of Norrie Park Road from Lime St to Riverside Rd affected due to flooding. South Range Road is another area of concern. Officers will be patrolling the closures and citing those that disregard the road closed signs.