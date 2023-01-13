SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning.

A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.

Authorities say a woman from Birch Run, Michigan lost control going around a curve on the trail. She struck several trees and was ejected from the snowmobile.

Alger County Rescue “21” and Alger County EMS helped the woman at the scene. She was then taken to U.P. Health systems in Marquette.

The investigation was conducted by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office and determined that excessive speed was the cause of the crash.