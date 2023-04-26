SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting fans of the outdoors to share their input on new general management plans for Indian Lake State Park and Palms Books State Park, the home of Kitch-iti-kipi.

General management plans are used by the DNR to formulate long-range planning and management strategies for Michigan’s state parks. They also incorporate recreation and education needs and opportunities into the plans for each park.

Those interested in sharing their opinions, ideas, and experiences with the DNR are able to participate in an online survey. You can find the surveys at the following links for Indian Lake State Park and Palms Book State Park.

The surveys will be open through Tuesday, May 23. The DNR says draft plans will be developed after public feedback is gathered.

“Public input is a critical component of the planning process,” said Debbie Jensen, park management plan administrator with the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We want to hear what our visitors have to say about these parks – What do they love? What amenities would they like to see? What would they change? – so we can prepare an informed plan. These surveys are one of several opportunities for people to get involved, including a public open house that will be held this fall.”

You can read more about the DNR’s general management planning here. You can read below for descriptions of each park from the DNR:

Indian Lake State Park is located on the shores of Indian Lake, 5 miles west of Manistique in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This 567-acre park is composed of two units, which are 3 miles apart and separated by the lake. The south unit features a modern campground overlooking the lake and the west unit features semi-modern campsites in a wooded setting. Other amenities include two Civilian Conservation Corps-era picnic shelters, a designated swim beach, a quarter-mile, paved trail along the lake and a boating access site.

Palms Book State Park, located at the north end of Indian Lake in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is home to Kitch-iti-kipi or “The Big Spring.” By means of a self-guided (accessible) observation raft, visitors can view this crystal-clear pool with an emerald green bottom. Concessions and souvenirs are available at a store open seasonally and a boat launch provides access to Indian Lake, the Upper Peninsula’s fourth-largest inland lake.