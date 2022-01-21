ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of racers lined up despite the cold and wind Friday afternoon at the Al Quaal trails for the 2022 Junior Noque ski races.

Racers from ages 8 to 18 tested their skills at a variety of distances.

Lucy Ampe, with the Ishpeming Ski Club competed in the 5K distance.

“For some of us who have been doing this for a while, it takes about 22 minutes or so, depending on classic or skate and the conditions of course. I have a feeling it’s going to be a slower day for me because I’m cold and that definitely takes a toll on me,” said Ampe.

Grace Rickauer, another member of the Ishpeming Ski Club said they have been participating in the Junior Noque since they were much younger, and at 18 years old, this is their 5th year seriously competing.

“Try and get warm on the up hills and just protect yourself on downhills the best you can from the wind. Dress warm with some windproof stuff and get some good gloves going.”

The full Noquemanon Ski Marathon takes place on Saturday. There are some street closures around Marquette to be aware of.

