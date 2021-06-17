Superior Watershed Partnership honored by Lake Superior Magazine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Watershed Parternership (SWP) was honored with the 2020 Achievement Award from Lake Superior Magazine in 2020. Because of the pandemic, the award couldn’t be presented in person. Nine months later, the distinction was presented with the correct amount of fanfare.

On Thursday morning, Marquette City leaders including new City Manager Sandy Kovacs, City

Commissioner and maritime historian Fred Stonehouse and City Community Development Director Dennis

Stachewicz shared their enthusiasm and encouragement for all of SWP’s efforts.

Superior Watershed Parternship is a non profit that handles projects along not only Lake Superior, bu Michigan and Huron as well. It works with indigenous nations, universities, plus U.S. and Canadian partners.

In a release from Lake Superior Magazine, it outlined some of the many projects of SWP, inluding: