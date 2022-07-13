TAHQUAMENON FALLS STATE PARK, Mich. (WJMN) – Officials with Tahquamenon Falls State Park near Paradise shared pictures in a Facebook post on Wednesday, reminding people not to stack rocks near the falls because of its impact on local wildlife.

This isn’t a new message. In the 2021 Tahquamenon Falls guide, there was a special section written, highlighting the reasons why it is discouraged in that area.

Some of the reasons included personal safety, sighting the time to the nearest hospital is an hour away. Another reason being the damage done to fish or insect eggs by moving rocks from the river. A third reason is the aesthetic’s of the practice and what stacking rocks does for the experience of other visitors.

