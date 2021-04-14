Teal Lake Melt-Down Structure Removed

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday, April 5th the structure used for the Teal Lake Melt-Down competition sunk.

The structure was placed on the ice as part of a fundraiser benefiting the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. Members of the community could purchase tickets to guess when the structure would break the ice.

Mike Guenette of Negaunee won guessing just 11 minutes off of the correct time.

Bob Hendrickson, the Executive Director of Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, said “We’re in the final stage of the teal lake melt down. We’re going to recover the unit or the structure out of the lake. The Marquette County search and rescue is on site that will deploy the boat and will use it as a training exercise to retrieve the structure.”

For the search and rescue team this was the perfect chance to refine thier recusing skills.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt said, “If a car goes down in a river or over a cliff and into the water, it’s a very specific type of training and it just helps them get better at it.”