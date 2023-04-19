MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In celebration of Earth Day, a group of volunteers plans to remove trees from the former hospital property in Marquette and replant them away from the site which is up for demolition, Brownfield redevelopment, and construction.

On Saturday, members of the Gichigami Bonsai Guild plans to harvest trees. The group approached the NMU Foundation with the idea and was met with support.

The Gichigami Bonsai Guild was created in 2021 by Marc Weinrick, Jeremy Pickens and Walker Derby. According to a release from Northern Michigan University, the group’s name is a combination of the traditional Ojibwe spelling of Lake Superior, and the practice of keeping trees in pots

A date for demolition of the former hospital has not been made public. The property has been under ownership of the NMU Foundation since September 2021.

What’s next for the former UPHS Marquette hospital site? | WJMN – UPMatters.com