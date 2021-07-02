Unsafe E. Coli levels force closure of Marquette City beaches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette has closed several beaches as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday for unsafe levels of E. Coli in the water.

Tourist Park, Mcarty’s Cove, and South Beach are those affected.

Lifeguards will remain on duty during this time to inform the public of the unsafe water conditions. There will be double red no swimming flags flying during this time to act as additional advisory.

The City Fire Department is expected to issue new information on Saturday morning of either beaches reopening or continual closure.

Beach status updates may also be accessed through the City’s website.