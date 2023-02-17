UPPER PENINSULA, Michigan (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Friday that grants are now being accepted for the Upper Peninsula’s Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.

The idea behind the grands is to improve deer habitats on private lands.

“There are three primary goals applicants should strive to meet,” said Bill Scullon, DNR field operations manager and administrator for the grant initiative. “The projects should produce tangible deer habitat improvements, build long-term partnerships between the DNR and outside organizations and showcase the benefits to the public.”

As the program enters its 15th year, more than 114 projects in nearly every U.P. county have improved thousands of acres of deer habitat.

Part of the funding for the initiative, which is supported by the state’s Deer Range Improvement Program comes from a portion of deer hunting license revenue. 2023 will mark the million-dollar milestone of hunter license dollars invested into deer habitats in the Upper Peninsula.

The maximum amount you can apply for is $15,000 and the minimum is $2,000. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023. Applicants who are selected, will find out on April 14, 2023.

The complete grant application package is available on the DNR website at Michigan.gov/DNR-Grants.

For more information or questions regarding eligibility, contact Bill Scullon at 906-250-6781 or ScullonH@michigan.gov.