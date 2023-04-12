While most Michiganders are enjoying sunny skies and warm weather, state officials are also warning people that the conditions are also perfect for fires.

They say a build up of dry grasses and leaves – combined with warm temperatures and high winds – have created a potentially dangerous situation.

“People need to be careful when doing any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire,” said Don Klingler, Michigan Department of Natural Resources resource manager for the southern Lower Peninsula in a press release. “These fuels can ignite very easily.”

Much of mid and western Michigan is under a “red flag warning” issued by the National Weather Service. That includes Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Jackson, and Ionia counties.

The Grand Ledge Area Fire Department says it will not issue burn permits for Grand Ledge and Oneida Township in Eaton County until further notice.

State officials say 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by people – and that people burning yard debris is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

They have also suspended most of their planned burns for at least the next few days.