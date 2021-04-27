Watch your step: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore issues trail advisory

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With a warm-up in the forecast over the next few days, you might be thinking about exploring the trails of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. If you go, make sure you watch where you’re walking. Park officials shared pictures of newly discovered erosion.

Park officials advise that trail conditions may be hazardous along some of the cliffs and on the sand dunes due to natural winter/spring erosion.

An example of trail damage and erosion near Log Slide on the Grand Sable Dunes. Notice the collapse of the dune edge on the left hand side of the photo.

An example of a trail collapse on the Grand Sable Dunes near Log Slide. The dune has been eroded up to the tree line and the trail abruptly ends.

An example of an overhang along the trail. This photo was taken near Log Slide on the Grand Sable Dunes. Overhangs are sometimes hard to spot but can be dangerous due to the unstable conditions of the trail.

Certain sections of trail may sit on overhangs that are dangerous and difficult to see. Sections of trail may have collapsed into Lake Superior. Trail crews will be out to assess the damage and create reroutes, but this process can take time.

If you hike in the park over the next few weeks, please be patient and use good judgment. Be prepared to adjust your hike if needed.