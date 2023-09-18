MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is asking people around the Upper Peninsula to take precautions after positive tests for West Nile Virus were confirmed in Marquette County.
According to the MCHD, two hawks from Marquette County tested positive for the virus. They tell us the presence of West Nile Virus in wild bird populations is a strong indicator that mosquitos carrying the virus are present in the county and region.
Symptoms:
- fever
- headache
- body aches
- skin rash
- swollen glands
- encephalitis
Symptoms of West Nile Virus will start to show within three and as many as fifteen days after infection.
Prevention
- Apply insect repellents containing DEET or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved products to skin or clothing
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants
- Keep screens in open doors or windows
- Empty standing water from places like buckets, kiddie pools, or old tires
- Use nets or fans over outdoor eating areas
Go to Michigan.gov/emergingdiseases for more information.