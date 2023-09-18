MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is asking people around the Upper Peninsula to take precautions after positive tests for West Nile Virus were confirmed in Marquette County.

According to the MCHD, two hawks from Marquette County tested positive for the virus. They tell us the presence of West Nile Virus in wild bird populations is a strong indicator that mosquitos carrying the virus are present in the county and region.

Symptoms:

fever

headache

body aches

skin rash

swollen glands

encephalitis

Symptoms of West Nile Virus will start to show within three and as many as fifteen days after infection.

Prevention

Apply insect repellents containing DEET or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved products to skin or clothing

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Keep screens in open doors or windows

Empty standing water from places like buckets, kiddie pools, or old tires

Use nets or fans over outdoor eating areas

Go to Michigan.gov/emergingdiseases for more information.