ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – A recent article from travel website Travel Lens named the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Area State Park as the most beautiful in the country. The website combined Yelp and Trip Advisor reviews, along with social media monitoring to arrive at its decision.

According to the article, 88.89% of reviews of the Porkies mentioned the word ‘beautiful.”

While the rest of the country might be learning about the western U.P. destination, it’s a place locals frequent regularly.

Earlier this year, we visited the Porkies to learn more about the picturesque views from park officials. You can see that video here.

Park officials have also been working to make the area more accessible. We stopped by this year as they unveiled special viewing areas to help people experiencing colorblindness to take in more of the beauty.

As most people in the U.P. know, natural beauty is everywhere. Here’s our list of five unique experiences to have in the Upper Peninsula.