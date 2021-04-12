Wildfire prevention tips from Keweenaw Bay fire department

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Bay Fire Department (KBFD) shares tips encouraging homeowners to better protect their properties from potential wildfires.

“With the recent snow melt and increase in dry conditions, wildfire risk is growing,” KBFD Chief Diane Morin said. “Because of that, homeowners should take steps to protect their homes in case a wildfire occurs in their area.”

The KBFD recommends that homeowners follow these NFPA suggestions:

Clear leaves and other debris from gutters, eaves, porches and decks. This prevents embers from igniting your home.

Remove dead vegetation and other items from under your deck or porch, and within 10 feet of the house.

Screen or box-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.

Remove flammable materials (firewood stacks, propane tanks) within 30 feet of your home’s foundation and outbuildings, including garages and sheds. If it can catch fire, don’t let it touch your house, deck or porch.

Wildfire can spread to tree tops. Prune trees so the lowest branches are 6 to 10 feet from the ground.

Keep your lawn hydrated and maintained. If it is brown, cut it down to reduce fire intensity. Dry grass and shrubs are fuel for wildfire.

Don’t let debris and lawn cuttings linger. Dispose of these items quickly to reduce fuel for fire.

Inspect shingles or roof tiles. Replace or repair those that are loose or missing to prevent ember penetration.

More information on wildfire safety can be found at nfpa.org. You can learn more about the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department by visiting their Facebook page.