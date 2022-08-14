HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Campgrounds and parts of Isle Royale National Park are closed to visitor access while efforts continue to contain a wildfire on the Island.

In a release from National Park officials, reports came in on Saturday afternoon for reports of smoke coming from a wildfire in the Three Mile campground area. Isle Royale firefighters arrived to find flames burning roughly five acreas in the area of Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. Visitors were evacuated from the area and from the surrounding Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.

The fire doubled in size to ten acres on Saturday. A single engine air tanker flew in from Minnesota to drop approximately 4,000 gallons of water on the area. More fire resources were expected to arrive on Sunday.

Park officials list the closure of the following areas of the island until the fire is contained:

Mount Ojibway Trail

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Three Mile Campground and Dock

Greenstone Ridge Trail from the Daisy Farm Trail junction east to the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail junction

Rock Harbor Trail between Daisy Farm Campground and Rock Harbor

Mount Franklin Trail

Tobin Harbor Trail

Suzy’s Cave Trail

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 8A, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 33 and 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas if directed by fire personnel

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Park officials are asking anyone who was in the area of Three Mile trail and campground, Tobin Harbor trail, or Mount Franklin trail on August 12 or 13 or have information that would be helpful, to submit a tip. They can be submitted anonymously.

CALL or TEXT the Tip Line: 888-653-0009

ONLINE: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

While the fire is being contained and evaluated, signs will be posted for closed areas. Closed areas will be monitored by park staff.

Updated information will be made available here. Isle Royale National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)