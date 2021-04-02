Congratulations to Remarkable Woman of the Upper Peninsula winner, Melissa Copenhaver

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Melissa Copenhaver is the winner of Local 3’s Remarkable Woman of the Upper Peninsula contest.

Throughout the month of March Local 3 told the stories of four women who are making a difference in their U.P. communities every day; Melissa Copenhaver, Sheri Erickson, Jamie Shelton and Jamie Thayer.

As part of winning the contest, Local 3 will donate $1,000 to a non-profit of Copenhaver’s choosing. She chose a non-profit she is part of Trace Holistic. It’s an organization that provides sexual assault nurse examiner services in the Upper Peninsula.

Congratulations, Melissa and to the other finalists! Lastly, thank you to the viewers who submitted nominations to mark another year of recognizing some truly remarkable women.