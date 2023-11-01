MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula contest has officially begun.

From now until the end of the month, Local 3 News invites you to submit nominations on a woman in your community who is truly making a difference for others every day. After nominations are collected, one lucky woman will receive $1,000 to the non-profit organization of her choice and a trip to Hollywood, CA to be considered for the nationwide winner of the contest.

Last year’s Upper Peninsula winner, Mary Tavernini Dowling spoke on what the experience was like for her and her organization, Mariucci Family Beacon House.

“Being the winner of the 2022 Remarkable Women contest was just life changing,” said Tavernini Dowling. “It was so amazing. The timing of it was incredible for Beacon House. To have Beacon House get so much attention and exposure both locally and nationwide was really, really incredible. Personally, it was an amazing experience for me to meet so many other women from across the country who achieve so many wonderful things. I learned an awful lot, I shared a little but, but mostly it was just truly an honor and something that I’m still pinching myself that it happened. I just can’t say thank you enough for all of the wonderful attention that it gave our beloved Beacon House.”

To nominate the remarkable woman in your life, click here.